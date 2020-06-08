‘Riverdale’: The Important Changes That Will Suffer The Series From The Next Season

The series not only will have a change in the weather in your plot, but the relationships between their characters will have a different dynamic consequence of the pandemic engulfing the world.

Riverdale has become a series to be quite successful, so much so, that already goes for its fifth season and according to recent statements of K. J. Apa aka Archie Andrews, his contract will expire until 2023, which would indicate that the production could end in the seventh delivery. And is that the stories may have no end since the mysteries, secrets, and murder are the bread of every day for the high school students of the village of Riverdale.

On the other hand, the series has gone through a couple of difficult years; first with the death of Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews, the father of Archie; after the suspension of the filming of the fifth season derived from the health crisis of the COVID-19, without leaving to one side the recent arrest of Cole Sprouse, better known as Jughead, who participated in the protest in Santa Monica against racial discrimination. It is worth mentioning that the actor was in them in a peaceful way and that did not last long stopped.

In such event, the fifth season of Riverdale there seems to be far away, even if you already have the tentative date of the premiere to January 2021; it is just Sprouse, who has revealed some important changes that will take the series when they return to filming, referring to the dynamic of the performers and the production. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator of this series and The hidden world of Sabrina, because she had spoken about the new protocols that the string CW (which has the original rights of Riverdale) you will need to implement, but only what had been foreshadowed without being anything specific.

On the other hand, Cole in an interview with AP Entertainment, was more open to mention that it will be in the love scenes of the protagonists when it comes to major changes: “Riverdale will be subject to a lens of scrutiny is very thorough regarding how you will change things technically. Mainly the nature of the scenes romantic is going to change quite a bit”, mentioned the actor behind Ben Geller in Friends and Will in the tape To two meters of you.

This means that kisses, hugs, and intimate scenes for Archie, Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead, and Betty (Lili Reinhart) will end or be less explicit. Sprouse also stated that the catering for the actors that is always for the breaks of the production will have to change in the whole structure, as well as the way they relate with the team members and the way of filming.

As stated by Cole, the coronavirus is not something that is going to suddenly disappear and it is better to go changing the habits and dynamic in protection and empathy towards others. This type of modification does not only happen in Riverdalebut in other movie and television productions such as the lord of The rings or Avatar 2, we’ll have to see how to face this situation when you get back to filming very soon.