Players Who Sympathized With George Floyd Will Not Be Sanctioned

The English striker Jadon Sancho and the other players who sympathized with George Floyd, among who was his partner of Borussia Dortmund Achraf Hakimi, on loan from Real Madrid, will not be sanctioned by the Federation of German Football (DFB).

Sancho and Achraf, during the celebration of the goals in the victory 6-1 against Paderborn, had shown during the celebration of the goals a t-shirt with the legend “Justice for George Floyd”, in allusion to the African-American who died in the US as a result of the police violence.

Other players, Markus Thuram of Borussia Mönchengladbach, Weston McKennie of Schalke, and Anthony Modeste of the Colony, also made gestures of solidarity.

In a strict sense to send a political message goes against the rules of the Bundesliga, but from the first time the president of the DFB, Fritz Keller, expressed their understanding by the gestures of solidarity.

After FIFA asked common sense when evaluating the protests against racism by the competent bodies of the DFB opted to go without any type of penalty.

The commission considered that the actions were messages against racism with what the players defended expressly values of the DFB that it will not open any procedure now or in the case of any other gestures similar in the next few days.

“THE DFB is against racism, discrimination, and violence and to defend tolerance and diversity. That is why the acts of the players have with our understanding and our respect,” said Keller once met the decision of the commission.