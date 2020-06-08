Obama, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga And More Celebrate Your Graduation This Weekend

In all the world there are millions of young people finishing off some important time in their education, and the graduations, that function as symbolic acts about to take a step forward in life, have become ceremonies behind closed doors, without the hugs of friends or large parties.

Now everything happens in the atmosphere digital people receive honors via Zoom and graduates in the living room of his home, but although many expect everything to return to normal and be able to celebrate in a few months, there are new ways to celebrate a graduation, as the lead of Youtube, Dear Class of 2020.

Dear Class of 2020 it is a special broadcast designed for all graduates who from home will be able to celebrate with some of the major stars of the time. The transmission will have speeches Barack and Michelle Obama, Malala, Lady Gaga, BTS, and even Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, and Alphabet.

There will also be a great musical selection which will include Lizzo, Alicia Keys, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, CNCO, and more. It is an event of colossal that face-to-face would have been a great festival, if we believe, we’ll leave you with the complete list of guests:

Special presentations

President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, BTS, Lady Gaga, Robert M. Gates, Alphabet & Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, Condoleezza Rice, and Malala Yousafzai.

Musical performances

BTS, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Lizzo & the New York Philharmonic, Maluma, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Finneas featuring Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Noah Cyrus, Ty Dolla $ign, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Tove Lo, Chris Martin & Ben Platt, Madison, Calley, Misty Copeland, Naya Lovell, Janelle Monáe, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelly Rowland, and Yara Shahidi.

Special appearances

J. J. Abrams, Ray Allen, The The Anthony, Jack Black, Ian Book, Tom Brady, Erika Brown, Jenna Bush Hager, Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Lana Condor Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber, Joseph Gordon Levitt, DJ D-Nice, Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart, Billie Eilish, Missy Elliott, Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, Evan Goldberg, Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Hamill, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, Michael B. Jordan, Colin Jost, Rupi Kaur, Courtney Kemp, Keegan Michael Key, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Peyton Manning, Camila Mendes, Shawn Mendes, Hasan Minhaj, Natalie Morales, John Mulaney, Katelyn Ohashi, Chris Pine, Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Seth Rogen, Phoebe Robinson, Michael Strahan, Taylor Swift, Daisy Ridley, Justin Timberlake, Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade, Kerry Washington, Russell Westbrook, Russell Wilson and Ciara, the cast of Euphoria: Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reidy Zendaya. The cast of Schitt”s Creek: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Jenn Robertson, Emily Hampshire, Noah Reid, Karen Robinson, Sarah Levy and Rizwan Manji, the cast of The Simpsons.