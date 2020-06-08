Murder Throws To Reche Caldwell, A Former Player For The NFL

Los Angeles, United States.- The exreceptor open in the NFL Reche Caldwell he was shot and killed at the age of 41 in an apparent robbery attempt Saturday in u.s. City of Tampa, Florida.

“He was a good person who smiled all the time,” his mother said, Deborah Caldwellat the site of the news American TMZ.

“He tried to help everyone he could. It was the kind of person who would give the shirt up and gave”, he added.

TMZ reported that Caldwell was shot by a person or several that jumped out of the bushes and tried to steal.

Caldwell was elected in the second round of the draft (selection of talents) NFL 2002 for the San Diego Chargers.

The receiver played 47 games in four seasons with the whole Californian, followed by a campaign with the New England Patriots and part of another with the Washington Redskins.

In 71 games of NFL, it had 152 receptions for 1 thousand 851 yards covered and 11 touchdowns. The older brother of Caldwell, Andre, also played in the NFL as a kicker.