Miley Cyrus Walks Alongside Of Protestants By The Death Of George Floyd And Against Racism In The Streets Of The United States

Singer Miley Cyrus joined the wave of protests generated by the death of the citizen of African descent George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer; in addition, to express her feeling by means of their social networks, took to the streets to march along with the protesters who are struggling against racism and police violence.

The former ‘Girl Disney’ shared through their stories of Instagram, a photo of what was your experience in the social struggles of her country. “Yesterday, I was accompanied by friends and experienced the power of the protest peaceful. There is much work still to be done, and I know personally that I still have a lot to learn and support,” said the voice behind “Party In The U. S. A.”

In this way, Miley Cyrus was joined by Ariana Grande, Halsey, Melanie Martinez, Lauren Jauregui, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes, the artists were not oblivious to the struggle of the citizens of African descent in North America.

“There is much work to be done to end racism and systematic white supremacy in our country, and personally I still have much to learn and do to support. Today, the charge against the officer who murdered George Floyd was elevated to second-degree murder, and the other three officers involved in her death were also charged with”, she also wrote Miley Cyrus in her social network.

“We cannot stop fighting for justice, justice for George Floyd, to Breona Tyler, for Tony McDade, for Ahmaud Arbery and too many names that we don’t know… The lives of black matter”, I assure you.