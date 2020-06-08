Michelle Obama Unites Artists From All Sectors Such As Beyoncé Or Lady Gaga, To Give Powerful Messages To All The Graduates

The month of June and with it the end of your classes. This year, as a result of the global pandemic, everything has been different, including the school year that has been interrupted, having to adapt to a new reality. Things being as they were, the graduations with their celebrations and great motivational speeches, to this and to the other side of the pond, have also had to suspend, but this has not removed to receive a message that is motivational the largest, with names like Michelle Obama, Beyoncé or Lady Gaga.

Under the title ‘Dear Class of 2020’ well-known faces of all the sectors from politics, music, Youtube,… have joined their voices in a few motivational speeches loaded with power and passion, where the subject of race has been most present.

It has been thanks to Michelle Obama and your initiative Reach Higher, who has been linked via YouTube to a large number of celebrities, to celebrate with the students who have reached their graduation, trying to inspire them to complete their education beyond high school.

So, we have seen Beyoncé with one of the speeches more motivational where the topic racial it has been one of the most has tried pointing out importance of the collective movement Black Lives Matter, along with others such as the sexism, which has tried in your video over 15 minutes: “You arrived here in the midst of a global crisis, a pandemic and global outrage for the senseless killing of another human being, unarmed black. And even so, what you have achieved. We are very proud of you. Dear student, welcome your family and your community that have allowed us to have this opportunity. You’re making things that your parents and grandparents could never imagine by themselves. You are the answer to a generation of prayers”.

For its part, Lady Gaga acknowledge that you have recorded two different movies with this occasion, one before and another after the death at the hands of police of George Floyd and how racism remains a real scourge of society and how the world is a against the same: “I want to tell you that although there are many reasons to be sad, there is also much to celebrate. You are living a crucial moment in the evolution of a country. The change is slow and you have to have patience. But change is coming and it’s going to be for the better.”

Alicia Keys has also left a message where acknowledge that we have a week and a year generates very complicated, but in spite of this, launches a clear message that says: “you are proving that your generation is the one that we are going to heal. I’ll always be by your side, no matter where we take the fight for justice.”

Others, such as Katy Perry have chosen to do what they do best: spend a song to all those graduates and leave us with a great flavor of mouth.

However, there have been unique and, in fact, Dear Class of 2020 is a video of four hours of duration with people from all sectors as I mentioned above, also with Taylor Swift or Billie Eilish, and, if you have time, really worth seeing, a video uploaded of strength, hope and a lot of motivation.