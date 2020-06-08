Michelle Obama: “If Any Of You Are Confused, Scared, I, too, Am Feeling All Of That”

The former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, spoke about the political situation, and social experiences of her country following the assassination of the citizen, African-American, George Floyd, at the hands of police.

“A lot has changed so fast. And if any of you are confused, scared, or angry, or simply overwhelmed, I just want you to know you are not alone. I’m also feeling all of that. And I have some things I want to say about it,” said Obama about the protests and the clashes.

Likewise, it is addressed to the young people reminding them that “their ideas, their experiences, their vision of our world are important”, however, it is also referred to the anger that can produce the social context of the US “in Your anger, that matters, too. But left alone, only to corrode, destroy and sow chaos, inside and out”, she added.

So if you’re spending a lot of time hashtagging and posting right now, that’s useful, especially during a pandemic. But it’s only a beginning. Go further. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 7, 2020

The former first lady recalled the social fighters for the rights as Martin Luther King and made reference to the state with which she began her struggle. “Dr. King was angry. Sojourner Truth was angry. Lucretia Mott, Cesar Chavez, the people of Stonewall, they were all angry. But they were also driven by compassion, by principle, by the hope”, she added.

The message addressed to the class 2020, initiative Reach Higher, the one is holding virtual graduation. As you recall, Reach Higher, is part of the Common App, a membership organization non-profit organization dedicated to access, equity, and integrity in the admission process to the university.