LP Launches Its First Live Album “Live In Moscow”

Singer and songwriter LP released Live in Moscowtheir’s first live album, in that it includes 17 songs and is now available on all digital platforms, with the aim to compensate their fans for the shows that had to cancel as a result of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“This show is a beautiful example of the passion, love, and affection that I share with my Russian audience. I’m so happy that everyone can listen to this special night! Oh Spasibo!”, expressed the American artist via a press release.

Recorded at the Crocus City Hall, Moscow, the live album of Laura Pergolizzi includes the popular “Lost On You” and “Girls Go Wild”, along with two “medleys” that include versions of “Sex on Fire” from Kings of Leon and “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones.

After a remarkable start in his career, which led her to collaborate with major international artists such as Rihanna on “Cheers”, Christina Aguilera’s “The Beautiful People” or the Backstreet Boys on “Love Will Keep Up All Night”, the LP reached the rank of an international star thanks to her third album, “Forever For Now”, released in 2014.

The artist’s voice is almost lyrical, and that in their letters accompanying the visibility of LGBTI, published in 2017 their fourth album “Lost On You” and 2018 “Heart To Mouth”, with songs such as “Girls Go Wild”, “Die For Your Love” and “One Night In The Sun” and that according to the artist, meant “the sound of an artist unable to contain”.