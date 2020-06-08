Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Harry Styles And Ariana Grande Pay Bail Of Detainees In The U.S.

Justin Bieber, Kate Perry, Harry Styles, Halsey, and Ariana Grande-as a show of support – are paying the bail of the detainees for the protests in the United States by the death of George Floyd.

According to the Vanguard, in this fight, there are two sides: the racist and anti-racist. For this reason, anonymous and celebrities have united to demand that the government take charge of this murder by abuse of authority against the African-American community.

Some of the artists have not only contributed economically but have also joined the marches, as is the case of u.s. Ariana Grande. The singer was present at one of the marches in Los Angeles. The interpreter of ‘7 rings’ carried a sign that read “Black Lives Matters”, the name of the movement that has spread around the world.

Ariana shared a long message on the rejection of racism in social networks or even published a photo of George Floyd by way of tribute.

But not only Ariana has taken up this struggle as their own, various artists with great influence at the global level are using their social networks to make a call to racial equality in the United States and the world.

The couple formed by Camila Hair and Shaw Mendes also raised its voice of protest and decided to go to Miami in a peaceful way.

Halsey and her boyfriend, the musician Yungblud, have also formed an active part of these marches, she was even the singer of 26 years was the worst part to be hit by rubber bullets during protests in The Angels.