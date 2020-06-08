It Reviews The Best Reactions That Stopped The Festival, “Stay at Home 2”!

This Saturday, 6 June from 18 hours was carried out “QuédateEnCasa 2” the second version of the unreleased festival that brings together 10 radios and more than 10 artists remotely.

On this occasion, the event was spearheaded by the American voice behind the success “Lost on you” and who in 2019 visited our country filling on two occasions, the Theatre’s Dome. Laura Pergolizzi is known for writing songs for artists such as Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, and Cher, among others.

The singer-songwriter of Puerto Rican Tommy Torres, winner of a Latin Grammy, and the argentine singer and leader of The Parrots, Bahiawere the other international numbers for the event.

In addition, “Stay At Home 2” featured a lineup of Chilean artists of the first level, like Nicole, the Holy Fair, Weichafe, Saiko, Álvaro Henríquez, Congress, Augustus, and Consuelo Schuster, Jordan, and Synergy.

“Stay at Home 2” was broadcast on the digital platforms of the radios Imagine, Concert, Future, Pudahuel, DNA, Active Radio, Rock & Pop, FMDos, Heart and LOS40 and amplified in the FM signals of each radio.

In social networks, this festival is not left indifferent to the users who took place to be able to enjoy the music of their favorite artists from home.

#QuédateEnCasa2 1.- Me sorprendio para bien @consuschuster

2.- @Santaferia Lo mejor como siempre!

3.- Mención honrosa para el gran @Bahiano_oficial — Mario Eduardo (@Mario_Eduardo23) June 7, 2020

#QuedateEnCasa2 jordan en vivo es súper prendido, ejaleee eh eh eh — Anky Orozco (@AnkyOrozco) June 6, 2020

#QuédateEnCasa2 1.- Me sorprendio para bien @consuschuster

2.- @Santaferia Lo mejor como siempre!

3.- Mención honrosa para el gran @Bahiano_oficial — Mario Eduardo (@Mario_Eduardo23) June 7, 2020

Bien todos los artistas de el #QuedateEnCasa2 ❤️❤️❤️ — Nati Quin Bus (@Nati79748533) June 7, 2020