FILM: Remake Of “The Hunger” Could Have Jennifer Lawrence As The Protagonist

The obsession of Hollywood with the vampires continuous, and may they never go out of style, with so many different ways of addressing the mythology, it seems the filmmakers also will be without ideas in the short term. Now, Jennifer Lawrence, it would help to give new life in the film the famous monsters.

The standard story of the vampirism you can renew, reinvent and constantly update for the modern audience discover new perspectives on archetypes so well known, and since the business of the film is not shy in cannibalizing her own catalog to redo anything, even movies with the slightest recognition.

Now we have heard that a new version of the classic movie of vampires, The Hunger is in the early stages of development.

We Got This Covered, Jennifer Lawrence is among the candidates to star in the remake of “The Hunger”, where she would be one of the members of the love triangle between a couple of undead and a human scientist.

The Hunger 1983 will have a remake

The first reports of the remake of “The Hunger”, indicate that Duncan Jones of “Moon” and “Warcraft” is on the shortlist to write and direct the remake, although, at this point, it is not clear whether it has addressed to the director or Jennifer Lawrence to join the production.

Of course, Duncan Jones could have no interest in directing the remake, because David Bowie starred in the original tape of 1983 and the filmmaker has wanted to distance itself from the legacy of her father, while Jennifer Lawrence seems to be much more demanding with their projects now that they have fulfilled their contractual obligations with the franchise X-Men.

But they are definitely two names that the studio is interested in, as Anya Taylor-Joy, according to reported sources close to The Hunger.

The original movie from Tony Scott was a disappointment, a critical and commercial when is premiered for the first time, but in later decades, The Hunger has become a firm favorite of the cult, and given the level of talent that is looking for the new version, it seems that in the line of endless movies of vampires being seen as a high-priority project.