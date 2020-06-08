Does Kylie Jenner Is Blaming Kris Jenner For Lying To Forbes About Her Fortune?

A few days ago that the famous entrepreneur, she returned to cause controversy, and, on this occasion, she did so due to her huge fortune. As you probably already know (in 2018) Forbes named the child of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, the young, the richest in the world but now the famous publication the been removed from the list and ensures that Kylie Jenner puffed out her fortune and is not a multi-million dollar as she claimed.

As expected, it didn’t take long for the star of ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ it defended itself by using social networking.

‘What do I awake? I thought that this was a publication with a good reputation. All I see are a series of statements, inaccurate statements, and assumptions without checking. I have never ordered any title, or I’ve lied to get it. NEVER, point’, said Kylie in a series of tweets.

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

However, although Kylie explained that in spite of these statements of Forbes, she felt grateful for all that she had in life (such as her daughter, a successful business, and health) ensure that this celeb is really upset with someone after having been taken out of the list of multi-million dollar… you Guessed, with her mother and manager: Kris Jenner.

‘The young entrepreneur does not know who to trust in these moments and her mother is not an option until now’, revealed by an informant close to Kardashian to British newspaper the Sun.