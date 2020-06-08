“Coco Gauff Had A Maturity Of 14 Years That More Players In The 25”

Coconut Gauff has been one of the great revelations of the WTA circuit in the last year after her brilliant breakthrough at Wimbledon, where for 15 years she was able to stand in the final round of the tournament before falling to Simona Halep, to the dessert champion of the tournament.

However, the potential Gauff, who came to sneak into the Top-50 ranking in the month of February (it is now the 52nd), has been a surprise to many… but not to Patrick Mouratoglou, coach of Serena Williams and one of its discoverers (Gauff trains at the Academy that has Patrick Mouratoglou). “It was amazing. She is different. It is something that you already knew since you came to the Academy with 10 years. I talked with her, I had a talk individually with her and I said to myself: ‘she is different'”, confessed to the trainer at The Guardian.

Mouratoglou expressed her amazement also by the character of Gauff both inside and outside of the tracks demonstrated by the discourse of struggle that came after the death of the African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis by the police brutality. “When you find someone outstanding, you know. I felt it immediately. Since that day she has not ceased to amaze me though I knew she was special. At 14 years, she had more maturity that some players of the circuit with 25 years. It is amazing. Has a mental strength that is not normal. Has confidence in herself that will help in the tennis, but to be able to go and give a speech to the 16 years of the way she did? Not what you’ve seen. Again, I was surprised. It is no surprise that I continue to be amazed, but I was again surprised”.

The coach also spoke of the Mouratoglou’s Ultimate Tennis Showdown, an exhibition tournament that will host some of the players featured of the circuit before the return of the competition to the end of July. “We’re not guessing at the time of renewal to our fans, we are not attracting young people and new fans because the world changes around us. I don’t think that tennis has to change completely. After several weeks without live sports, I thought that we had a window to show the tennis in a different way”.

Mouratoglou also examined the possibility of the transfer of the Masters 1000 Cincinnati to New York before the US Open. “It’s a great idea, it makes me happy to see that the USTA has inspired people. I heard that the US Open is also considering another of our ideas, which is that you have coached at the track, that would be fantastic. My goal is to help the transition of tennis to the future and help it grow rather than see him fall because they are not fans of new. I’m sure that the ATP, the WTA, and the Grand Slam will be moved now that we are at this point and it is fantastic because I’ve been passionate about tennis since I was a child. The only thing I wish is that tennis is the sport’s largest planet.”

Mouratoglou also analyzed as expected to be the return of Serena Williams, their star player, that will play with 39 years. “I don’t think six months will make much of a difference. Six months ago she was 38 and a half and now is on her way to 39, but I have not seen any change. It is the same for her and for all: looking for motivation to continue to grow. It is a challenge for all”.