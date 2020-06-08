Christina Aguilera Opens The Bathrobe And Shows Amost All Of Her Bust

The American singer Christina Aguilera made it clear that she was not wearing a bra under your gown

The famous Interpreter Christina Aguilera did burn the nets with a picture of her where it looks as if her robes were to fall exposing her breasts and causing many of them to fly the imagination. Just a few months ago, Christina, it was criticized by an increase of weight and look “strange” in your face. However, these photos will cut down those criticisms and make it very clear that, despite not being a young girl, continues to be a woman very attractive and sexy.

This year has been very hard for all artists, as the concert tours were virtually suspended by the pandemic. However, Christina took this series of photographs to advertise her upcoming show in Las Vegas called The Xperience. Although it will all depend on how you end up resolving things with the COVID-19.

In addition, Christina spoke out against racism in the recent marches that have occurred in the various cities of the United States and which occurred from the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police. The singer has encouraged her followers to raise their voices and make them feel in front of such injustice.