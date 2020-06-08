BTS Made A Donation Of A Million Dollars To Black Lives Matter

The band south Korean K-Pop, BTS, spoke in support of the campaign Black Lives Matter against the racial discrimination that plagues the United States after the death of George Floyd.

That is why BTS and his record company, Big Hit Entertainment, donated a million dollars, reported Variety magazine: “black people all over the world are suffering at this time by the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies around the world who work in solidarity in the fight for the lives of black people,” said Kailee Scales, managing director of Black Lives Matter.

The donation came within the framework of the Blackout Tuesday the 2nd of June, the day in which the music industry stopped their activities as a protest to the violent actions of the police and in favor of the rights of the African-American community.

The group, which is celebrating its seventh anniversary, will be part of the Dear Class of 2020, where will give a speech at the event, which also will participate Beyoncé, the former president Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama.