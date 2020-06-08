Ben Affleck And His Girlfriend Were Caught In The Demonstrations Against Racism

The actors Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have decided to join the protests that have arisen all over the United States for the death of George Floyd at the hands of a group of police officers. The couple was seen on the streets of Los Angeles with banners and masks for a claim for racial discrimination thousands of people who live in the North American country.

According to the images shared in social networks, actors of Hollywood were in the demonstrations in Venice Beach and I saw them talking to different protesters. What is more, it is known that Affleck spoke with one of the organizers of the march of the movement Black Lives Matter.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

attend the #BlackLivesMatter protest in Los Angeles (2/June/2020) pic.twitter.com/mclwU1GXoQ — Best of Ben Affleck (@BestAffleck) June 2, 2020

“Literally, I ended up talking with the crowd. They really did know where we can be as a community and where we can make a change together, and I turned around and Ben Affleck was there”, told Sarah Mahir movement Save Venice to the portal Entertainment Tonight.

The movement published a tweet thanking aid to the actor. “March for George Floyd in Venice. Blessed to have Ben Affleck. Express awareness and concern for the black community, historical local in Venice Beach that has been ignored and obstructed by local politicians” it says in the social network.

March for #GeorgeFloyd in #Venice today. Blessed to have @BenAffleck express awareness and concern for the local Historic Black Community in #VeniceBeach that has been long ignored and obstructed by local politicians, LAPD, and commerce bullies. #SaveVenice #DefendOakwood pic.twitter.com/Y1yLOn07GW — Save Venice (@savexvenice) June 2, 2020

Affleck and Arms bind as well to the artists who have taken to the streets to march against racism. Such as Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Cole Sprouse, the singer Halsey, and more.