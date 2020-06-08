Barack and Michelle Obama impress with speech duet in Dear Class of 2020

Dear Class of 2020 it is an event that takes place to commemorate the students that because the coronaviruses were not able to celebrate their dance at the end of the year for this several celebrity, including Obama participated with emotive speeches from Youtube Originals.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama inspired not only the students, but to all that saw the transmission of the graduation virtual “Dear Class of 2020, students of high school and college, and is a former president and the former first lady did the ceremony of a live broadcast of Youtube Originals be unforgettable in the midst of the problems of the coronavirus.

Barack Obama excited with Dear Class of 2020

Obama gave a sense of hope during their moving speeches graduation when each shared individual messages, as well as one together, to encourage, empower and uplift the graduates this year, “Hello to all and congratulations to the class of 2020”, Barack began his speech together with his wife in a recording pre-recorded.

“It’s a great day for all of you,” Michelle said. “We could not be more excited to be celebrating with you today … Now, while it is possible that you don’t have the experience of sweating under the hat and the dress under the scorching sun, be ashamed of your family screaming your name as you cross the stage, you still have all these people with you today.”

Mrs. Obama added: “These people deserve your love and gratitude for helping them to get here. So give them a squeeze if they are with you at this time …”, for his part, President Barack intervened to say, “Especially the dads!”. “If they are not (with you), call them up later. It’s one of the moms, this is your day, too,” continued Michelle.

The former president took a moment to share some words of hope in the Dear future Class of 2020, in which he noted that this day is the culmination of a long journey. “Think about the time you started your first year, you probably waited for the day of the graduation, but she met new people, learned some new skills and were prepared for the first step, maybe the university, maybe graduate school, maybe your first job”.

Barack said: “Did you accomplish all of that. And just when you were giving the final lap, the world went through a pandemic and you did it your way”.

Michelle for her part said: “And in the last few months, you had to reach even higher, not only you were adapting to a virtual classroom, you were helping your teachers to adjust their audio to the rest of the class could hear. Not only you were taking your final exams online, it was ensuring that his brothers also had enough time on the computer to finish his work”.

“That’s a lot to ask anyone, and despite everything, you did everything,” said Barack. The Obamas stressed that investment in education is one of the best investments that can be made because for decades it has been seen that the better education you have, the more chances you’ll have of your families just.