5 Strange Things From The Kardashian Recording Her Reality Show

Without a doubt, ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ it has become one of the realities most successful, not only in the USA but also worldwide, for through 18 seasons, the clan Kardashian – Jenner has grown up before the eyes of millions of viewers and followers of this show. However, not everything is what it seems when you talk about TV, that’s why here we show you these 5 strange things that make the Kardashian’s at the time of recording her reality.

Change the iPhone on a weekly basis

This is one of the things that have been giving of what talk lately, because, with the outbreak of coronavirus is still latent in the American Union, the reality she had to stop her shooting, however, so that production is not affected, the team decided that they were the same Kardashian who recorded it themselves, it is for this reason that change of the iPhone on a weekly basis.

According to Farnaz Farjam, executive producer of the program, they change iPhone on a weekly basis for health, so that at the close of the week a member of the production goes to the house of each one of them to pick up the device, and thus edit the recorded material, while the latter provides them with a new one to continue producing content.

Kris Jenner does not allow the production team to enter with shoes to your home

According to several members of the production team, it has been known that Kris Jenner is a demanding woman when it comes to putting people not close to her home so that all equipment must use protection in the shoes, and although Jenner has never given a reason why they should do so, this is an order that absolutely everyone must abide by. Strange, isn’t it?

Do not show their real houses

Being a reality it is expected that all, or well, at least most of what you see on TV, whether it is real, however, Kim Kardashian has revealed on several occasions that the facade that is shown in the reality, in reality, is not the property of any of the members of the clan, this to protect your security and prevent your true address from being exposed, however, the interior of the house itself belongs to them.

They manage in excess

It is well known that both Kardashian as the Jenner, are all divas, is so that to record the reality they take hours getting ready, even when the intention of this is to show “the natural”. According to various reports, the makeup kit should arrive almost three hours before they start to roll, in addition, it is said that come to become a manicure once a week.

Not all the scenes are real

Although the intent of a reality show is to show the most intimate and natural of the celebrities, the truth is that not all the scenes that you see on ‘Keeping up with the Kardashian’ are real, many of these are tested and sometimes when something arises spontaneously and the box does not look good, tend to repeat the scene until it is perfect.