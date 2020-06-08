5 sexy photos of Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera, it is one of the popular singers of the genre pop, since its inception in early 2000 always was seen as “the bad girl” of the music. Proof of this is these sexy photos where it shows what safe that is your figure.

1. Without modesty

To promote her residency concert in Las Vegas, The Xperience, shared a photoshoot where she shows up almost in topless.

2. In the bathtub

With this black and white photo, the singer was left to see in the bathtub completely naked. For this session received almost half a million “likes”.

3. I remember from the past

To celebrate the 16 years of its album Stripped shared a picture of when I was younger. Without a doubt, it has been known how to keep up very sexy.

4. In the pool

Another black and white photo where it is left to see, enjoying the swimming pool.

5. In coat pink

With a stylish and colorful dress said goodbye to the year 2018, under the sexy coat pink the singer didn’t use anything and with it, loved her followers.