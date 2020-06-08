5 sexy photos of Christina Aguilera

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

5 sexy photos of Christina Aguilera

 

Christina Aguilera, it is one of the popular singers of the genre pop, since its inception in early 2000 always was seen as “the bad girl” of the music. Proof of this is these sexy photos where it shows what safe that is your figure.

1. Without modesty

To promote her residency concert in Las Vegas, The Xperience, shared a photoshoot where she shows up almost in topless.

View this post on Instagram

Show me your chips #vegas #theXperience

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

2. In the bathtub

With this black and white photo, the singer was left to see in the bathtub completely naked. For this session received almost half a million “likes”.

View this post on Instagram

💧

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

3. I remember from the past

To celebrate the 16 years of its album Stripped shared a picture of when I was younger. Without a doubt, it has been known how to keep up very sexy.

4. In the pool

Another black and white photo where it is left to see, enjoying the swimming pool.

View this post on Instagram

come night swimming with me 🖤

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

5. In coat pink

With a stylish and colorful dress said goodbye to the year 2018, under the sexy coat pink the singer didn’t use anything and with it, loved her followers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here