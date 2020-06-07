When it premiered the second season of The Politician

The Politician it is an original series of Netflix created by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan and Brad Falchuck. Its second season will again be starring Ben Platt.

The series tells the story of Payton Hobart, a young man who all his life dreamed of being the president of the united States. In this first installment, Payton will face one of the biggest challenges in his political career: to be the president of the center for students of Saint Sebastian High School.

In this second season we will see a new step in his run for the presidency. Payton no longer is a young high school student. Now what we will see in a new challenge: to be the senator of the state of New York.

The second season will again be starring Ben Platt (Payton), Gwyneth Paltrow (Georgina), Zoey Deutch (Infinity), Lucy Boynton (Astrid), Julia Schlaeper (Alice), Theo Germaine (James) and Laura Dreyfuss (McAfee).

The series is part of an agreement of 5 years between Murphy and Netflix, being his first contribution to the platform (this year we were also able to see “Hollywood”).

Date of premiere of The Politician Season 2 on Netflix

The second part of the series will come to the platform on the 19th of June.