What Kirby Jenner represents “a disadvantage” for Rob Kardashian?

The new member formal of the dynasty Kardashian, Kirby Jennerwill begin in a legal way in the world of the show. Thanks to your recent program on Quibi, which is already wreaking havoc on the fans of reality shows. For obvious reasons, the brothers Kardashian-Jenner, are some of the hottest celebrities in the world in the realitys, but something might be at risk for who was the only man in the box socialités.

The inclusion of Kirby in one of the programs americans are most watched, “Keeping up with The Kardashians”, it caused the annoyance of some fans, as it showed somewhat uncomfortable by the concept and decided to break the silence through the social network of the bird blue. In this digital platform, characterized by making complaints public, revealed that the very idea of the program would be insulting to who is the true brother of the Kardashian, Rob.

Who is Kirby Jenner?

Despite the fact that this man caused controversy by his eccentric family, the truth is that “Kirby Jenner” it is not a real person. This is a character who adopted a man from which it has never revealed his real name. He founded an account in the social network of the snapshots in the year 2015 and it was there when he began to publish images that are bathed in Photoshop along with the pictures of the model Kendall Jenner, I assure you as well, they were twins.

Due to the popularity of all of the Kardashian-Jenner, the account of a fast pace, increased his following and quickly became popular among fans of the dynasty that leads the matriarch Kris Jenner. What started as a satire, ended up becoming the absolute truth to many. What ensured its success, was the host that gave the family to this account, those who followed and were filled with red hearts.

It is for this reason that this reason that in recent years, Kirby Jenner he has published images inserting in scene iconic of the famous television program of his sisters. Now the light turns on for the, “everyone in my family have already had their own show. Then, when this network asked me if I wanted to make my own program, I said: ‘I don’t know, not really what I’ve weighed. But my mother said ‘yes’,” said the mystery man is now an official part of the Kardashian-Jenner.