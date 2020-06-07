[VÍDEO] The sensual dance of Esther Expósito

Getty Images

66 million views in just two months. Repeat: 66 million views in 60 days. These are the incredible records the video it hung up at the beginning of April the successful actress Esther Expósito in your account of Instagram. A video that has become… in the most watched of the history of the social network, as explained by the web The Output.

These months of coronavirus have surged the consumption of Instagram, so this social network has experienced a great increase of your traffic and their users.

However, little could imagine Esther Expósito a video of 15 seconds dancing reggaeton while perrea would be so viral. The song is called “The effect” and is of Rauw Alejandro, who commented on the post with a few emojis with hearts and eyes.

A video that exceeds the Kylie Jenner dressed like Christina Aguilera

These 66 million visits exceed with a lot of distance which until now was the number 1. A video shared by the daughter of the family Kardashian-Jenner October 30, 2016 has been reproduced until now a total of 50 million timesso that now moves to the second position. In it we can see Kylie Jenner is characterized as Christina Aguilera dancing to the song “Dirty” from the interpreter american.

The jump to the fame of Esther Expósito

Surely many of our readers know Esther Expósito as Carla Rosónfor the role they develop in the series that catapulted him to fame: “Elite”. In the three seasons of the series, Foundling plays the role of a girl dick used to always say yes to everything. In fact, his nickname in the series is that of The Marquis.

Despite that success came with Elite at the age of 20 the young actress has spent a lifetime dedicating himself to the interpretation. According to the web Telva, she is the daughter of a marriage with few economic resources. Her parents pointed to theater when I was a little girl and since then always supported him in his career.

What is known of the fourth season of Elite?

In the absence of details on the new additions in the cast of the series, what we do know is that the own Esther Expósito will not continue in this fourth season. Neither will Danna Paola, Alvaro Rico, Mina El Hammami and Jorge Lopez. In this emotional, all of these actors and actresses said goodbye to their fans on their last day of shooting.

VideoVideo related to (video) the sensual dance of esther expósito (Elite) is the most watched in the history of instagram 2020-06-06T20:01:59-04:00

On the plot of the fourth season, by the time you are unaware of the details, but it is rumored that a character is transgender may be a new student of The Oaks. It will be a season that will continue very little in the wake of the above and that it will have many new signings to complete the roster after the departure of so many players. For the moment, it is not known the date for the premiere of the fourth season, but speaking of 2021 as the year that will appear on Netflix.