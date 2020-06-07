To Use Correctly The Lipstick Red

The lipstick red is one of those beauty products that can really transform your face. This color is timeless, has been a symbol of power, class, elegance, and freedom. Unlike other makeup, the lipstick red is versatile, as it works both to use basic clothing to go to the most elegant parties. But no matter what the occasion, you can be sure that the material to be used will cause your lips to be the center of attention.

When you take off the lipstick red, you need something more than a little bit of attitude. That’s why in Estarguapas we have decided to make a compilation of tips that will help you to call the attention of the whole world thanks to this color timeless.

1. Choose the shade of lipstick red according to the color of your skin.

For lighter skin tones with backgrounds of pink, it is better to go with something closer to the red raspberry. On the other hand, if your skin tone is on the side warm with backgrounds of gold, it is best to choose a shade of red-orange.

2. Mixing different shades of red.

As you have probably already noticed in the previous point, the red has a wide range of tones, from orange to burgundy. If you are looking for a tone completely new and unique, be creative and try to mix the lipstick that you already have at home.

3. Avoid lipsticks bright.

For a long-lasting effect, opt for lipsticks dry in place of the bright, as they stain easily and do not last as long.

4. Exfoliate the lips.

Your mouth will receive all the attention because that will be the area most prominent in your look, so be sure to eliminate any dry skin or impurities in advance by the use of a natural exfoliant. You can use a mixture of sugar and honey or sugar and olive oil. Mix the ingredients, rub the ointment resulting in a circular motion with fingertips, rinse thoroughly, and then apply a bit of moisturizer.

5. Line your lips and then fill them out with care.

Outline the lips with a lip liner is an important step that many people skip. Start by drawing an “X” under the arch of your Cupid’s, then continues by outlining along the line of the lips and finally fills the rest of the lips. All of these steps must be performed with the same pencil. Doing so will make your makeup last longer.

6. Apply the lipstick with a brush of lips.

Although it may be tempting to apply the lipstick directly on the lips, using a brush of lips will give you the perfect results that I had in mind when he planned his costume for the first time.

7. Remove any excess color.

The lipstick should stay on the lips, not on the glasses from which you drink (or in the cheeks, that kiss). Be sure to remove the excess makeup with a napkin so the color does not stick to the teeth, glassware or silverware to eat.

8. Do not overdo it with the eyeliner and the mascara.

Opt for a style that is more subtle for the rest of your face, particularly your eyes. Use only mascara and an eyeliner fine to not draw attention to them. Don’t let your lipstick the shadow, but don’t bother with extravagant and colorful eye shadows.

9. Make your lips and your nails match.

The classic red is best when used in the lips and nails, so don’t forget to apply red enamel on the nails to complete the look.

10. Choose a suit that draws attention to your face.

When choosing to clothe, try to use neutral colors (like beige, white, or gray) for your face to be the center of your look. The black dresses and red lips are a combination made in heaven. It may be that that is a costume classic and timeless. Avoid colors that compete with the red, such as fuchsia.

What are the techniques used to apply the lipstick red or the makeup in general? Do you have any other interesting tips to perfectly combine red lips with your outfits? Let us know in the comments!