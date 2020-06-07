The Way Of starsFrom Diego Val

A native of Peru, Diego Val it was always clear where he was going with his talent. From a very young age decided to pursue his path in search of success in the music industry, and left his native country journey to Miami, Florida where he started a firm route to stardom where she would conquer the audience with his voice, and sun undeniable charisma.

That charisma has captivated the American public in the talent contest The Voice, where in front of singers of the stature of Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine (of Maroon 5), Cee Lo Green and Blake Shelton it made the audience jump as a semi-finalist, becoming the first Latino to reach that coveted position in one of the television programs most successful American television.

This exhibition, which he won in The Voice took him to visit the United States, from the hand of talents Belinda, Maluma and Chyno y Nacho, participate in advertising campaigns and conquer the Mexican market with its participation as an actor in several projects dramatic, but in the meantime, his first love is music, and his latest project makes it very clear.

“It’s a roller coaster of a musical for the heart”

The album is called TimeLess you intend to move the floor in the music industry. A Pump that will amaze everyone who can listen to it and notice the artistic quality of a talented Peruvian export.

TimeLess comes blaring on the radio and in well-known programs of television, some of them in the outstanding Mexican chain TELEVISA, which currently Hey Girl and Tell Me these are issues that have reached a high recognition among the Mexican public and the world of the novels, putting to Diego Val in the musical map of their gender.

“ … in less than 3 days reached more than 400,000.00 visits”

The single “Tell Me” in less than 3 days reached more than 400,000.00 visits in your version Unplugged and 2 Million views on YouTube. The popularity of the topic has gone crazy to many in this new and refreshing sound. A sound that has been working for many years, and that finally can be heard along 10 themes more. Songs that speak of what you feel when you present your art, a music album pure and high quality to the ears.

Here we leave you with the video of this talent that we are sure will give much to talk about.

https://youtu.be/PAPEyzwTcGo