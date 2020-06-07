The Sport Unites Against Racism And Police Brutality – In Spanish

Why Doesn’t America Love US!!!!!????TOO. 😭😭🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ #HeadHighandStayStrong🙏🏾💪🏾 #WeAllWeGot✊🏾👑
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 31, 2020
From Michael Jordan to LeBron James, the sixfold world champion of Formula One Lewis Hamilton, tennis players the likes of Serena Williams and even players of the Bundesliga, joined the chorus of voices who speak out against racism and police brutality in the United States, which has led to five consecutive nights of protests in this country.
.@MarcusThuram tras su primer gol de hoy.
Una foto que dice mucho.#BMGFCU pic.twitter.com/n9Komx1Ijk
— Borussia (@borussia_es) May 31, 2020