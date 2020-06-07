“The Great”: A Release Date And Trailer For The New Series Of Elle Fanning And Nicholas Hoult

Starzplay, the premium service of international transmission of Starz, released the official trailer of the much-anticipated comedy “The Great”.

The platform will premiere the series on Thursday, June 18 in Latin America, the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Austria, Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

The writer, Oscar-nominated Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”), “The Great” is a drama and satirical comedy about the rise of Catherine the Great, who was a nobody and went on to be the female ruler with the longest reign in the history of Russia.

Along with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, the series is starring Phoebe Fox (“Eye in the Sky”), Adam Godley (“The Umbrella Academy”, “Breaking Bad”), Gwilym Lee (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Charity Wakefield (“Bounty Hunters”, “Wolf Hall”), Douglas Hodge (“Joker”, “Black Mirror”), Sacha Dhawan (After Earth”), Sebastian de Souza (“Medici”), Bayo Gbadamosi (“Dr. Who”) and Belinda Bromilow (“Doctor Doctor”).

“The Great” is created, written, and produced by McNamara and has executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Josh Kesselman, and Ron West Thruline, Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding of Echo Lake, Elle Fanning, Mark Winemaker, and Matt Shakman.

The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.