The Claims Behind The Anger And The Pain: Reforms Of Criminal Law And Police – Telam

The U.S. and the world are mobilized by Floyd to demand the end of injustice and racial violence

Racism is structural in the United States and, therefore, permeates all areas of public and private life, but behind the screams of anger and anguish of the new wave of national protests antiracists that exploded in the country there are two specific issues and the urgent reforms of criminal law and law enforcement.

The murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis who suffocated pressing on the neck with his knee once again, not just strip the police brutality, but also the fact that for African-Americans the consequences of their acts are often much worse and more unfair to the whites.

Floyd was arrested because he tried to pay with a fake banknote of 20 dollars in a store. This week, a university professor in Texas recalled on Twitter as well as in 1994, in the state of Massachusetts, was arrested for the same offense. Spent a night without surprises at the police station and, after probation (suspension of judgment) of six months, the Prosecutor’s office dismissed the charges.

Change the racist attitudes of the society, in this case, the police is a cultural change that will require years. In immediate terms, organizations, African-Americans and of civil rights asking that the State eliminate or reform the laws and procedures that facilitate racial disparities or protect those who assault and discriminate against minorities.

From New York, a specialist, explained to Telam, what are the main claims of today and the victories more recent:

“We are currently asking for a change in law 50 To, an administrative law that as of 2014 the mayor’s office is using to protect the police, to which your disciplinary records may not be shared with the public,” said Anthony Posada of the unit of Justice Community Legal Aid Society, a study of lawyers from 1876 offers free legal help.

“This means that I can not know if the police in my neighborhood have complaints or have been sued or paid to close a case for abuse. We asked to be transparent over the police and helping communities to feel safer,” added Posada.

Another complaint that comes from many years ago -and that Minneapolis approved yesterday – is that the police not be able to use the tactic of hanging to stop people as happened in 2014 in Staten Island with Eric Garner, a black man who came to say 11 times that he could not breathe before he died.

None of the police officers involved was charged with the murder and only one was fired, just last year.

“We continue to urge you to ban that tactic, but no changes. The favorite argument is that it is a necessary tactic for the safety of police officers because you never know when you might draw your weapon,” explained the specialist of the organization that represented the family of Garner and who doesn’t hide his disappointment with the mayor, Bill De Blasio, who campaigned with the promise of police reform, but then “defended the Police as their predecessors”.

The movement Black Lives Matter (The Lives of Black Matter), and organizations like the Legal Aid Society yes he scored an important victory at the beginning of the year, when the state approved two reforms of criminal law, despite strong campaigns against the Police and the Prosecutor’s office.

Until such a reform, people arrested for minor offenses such as not paying the train ticket were taken to the infamous prison Rikers to wait up to 15 days, your appointment in the courts.

“When it came time, the person was under so much pressure and was so desperate to get out of there, who says he is guilty of something, even if you had not done so,” said Posada, that took a lot of those cases.

In addition, the Prosecution could withhold key information, such as who were the witnesses to the start of the trial, “so many times it was like navigating in the total darkness,” explained the lawyer.

“With the new system, the Prosecution must show all of the information and, in addition, there are more crimes eligible for that people can receive just a summons at the police station and leave. It was a very important change and is made from a lens of racial justice because the system of bonds was especially harmful to communities most marginalized, the Latino, the African, the undocumented”, he added.

In the United States, the changes linked to the police depend on the states and the cities, but the federal government can also do something.

One of the claims of the movement Black Lives Matter is to reduce the budgets of the police and to redirect those funds to education, housing, and economic development in the poorest communities many times, the African-American, Latino and majority of immigrants.

Los Angeles, the most extreme case, intended 3,140 pesos million of its total budget of 10,500 million dollars to the Police, by far the largest item of a district-approved only 30 million for “economic development” and has already announced a pay cut for civilian employees to address the crisis caused by the pandemic coronavirus.

The protests of the black communities are failing to convince the local authorities or the federal government to reduce aid extra that sends it to the police, which between 1990 and 2017 included 5,400 million dollars in equipment before used in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

This allowed us to convert many security forces in militarized police, as seen in the repression of the protests antiracists of Ferguson in 2014.

Trump himself threatened to suspend this aid, but only to put pressure on the cities and states that refuse to provide you with information on immigrants without documents to allow their deportations.