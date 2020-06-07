The CIA Uses 20 Unusual Songs To Torture Prisoners

Maybe many of you already know; others, able to had no idea. But one of the many practices used by the CIA to torture is the music.

How far-fetched? If it were, it would not work. And many are the songs that the main intelligence agency of the United States makes it sound like the time to cause torment, but in the Buttocks and Books will show you what are the 20 most used of such a long playlist.

And of course, everything must have an explanation, at least psychologically speaking, as there are letters that, with all that they entail and represent, are ideal for these methods. But What The Bee Gees? Really?

Some of that there… So that little by little we will be getting to the bottom of this. Meanwhile, check the list…

The 20 songs used by the CIA to torture

1) “Fuck Your God” (Deicide).

2) the theme of the series “Barney and friends”.

3) “Enter Sandman” (Metallica).

4) The theme of “Sesame Street.”

5) “Stayin’ Alive” (Bee Gees).

6) “Dirrty” (Christina Aguilera).

7) “Killing in the name” (Rage Against the Machine).

8) “American Pie” (Don McLean).

9) “Alle Eyez on me” (Tupac).

10) “America” (Neil Diamond).

11) “White America, Kim” (Eminem).

12) “Shoot to Thrill, Hell’s Bells” (AC/DC).

13) “Raspberry Beret” (Prince).

14) “Drowning Pool” (Bodies).

15) The theme of Janeane Garofalo and Ben Stiller in the chapter of “Feel this Audiobook”.

16) “Babylon” (David Gray).

17) “Click, Click Boom” (Saliva).

18) “Cold” (Matchbox Twenty).

19) “Swan Dive”. (Hope).

20) “The beautiful people” (Marilyn Manson).