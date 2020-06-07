So is the diet of the colors that followed Christina Aguilera weight loss

Christina Aguilera it is one of those artists that practically we have seen it grow. His musical career began as a teenager, and since then there have been many things in its facet of professional and personal.

Without getting out of the scenarios, he has combined his musical career with some projects in the film and television, where for a long time he served as a jury of the music competition ‘The Voice’. In addition to being a mother twice.

When you have one of the voices most personal of the music scene, Christina has always been clear that their place was on the stage, and that’s why whenever the file has been uploaded to one, converted in the center of all eyes, has tried to give it my all.

Knowing that your profession is very demanding, we have been able to see how their customs and habits changed trying to be in top form for your work. For example, did not hesitate to lose weight to participate in the film ‘Burlesque’, next to Cher.

The diet of the 7 colors

So, to get to lose weight, one of the diets that Christina Aguilera opted a long time ago was the diet of the 7 colorsbased on the book by artist Mindy Weisel, of the same name. In this book he defended the theory that you can lose weight depending on the colors of your food.

The author, who wrote the book along with their daughters, used a color to each day of the week and during those 24 hours, all the food that you consume should be that colour: white, red, green, orange, purple, yellow and rainbow.

The last day he got that name because allows you to mix all the colors of the previous days at your leisure. This diet, however, is not the only one that is based on a classification by colors for try to improve our food supply.

‘The diet of the colors’

The doctor and nutritionist Montserrat Folch he designed his own diet based on colorbut she, instead of opt for select which have that color, it makes its own classification and divided the foods into five groups.

The red is for proteins of plants and animalssuch as meats , fish, legumes and cereals. The yellow would point to sugars and carbohydrates, the green is dedicated to the vegetables.

The color brown would be associated with the fat, such as olive oil, olives or avocado, and lastly would be the blue or purple, which associates to drinks and condiments.

Thus, according to the author, this diet is intended to take a balanced diet and, therefore, in the case of women, they would have to take daily three food group red, three yellow and three brown. The consumption of the green group is free.

However, despite discovering that there are different options that you based your diet on the colors, if you are looking for a way to lose weight, the first step you should take is put yourself in the hands of an specialist or nutritionist. A professional who is in charge of designing a personalized diet and easy to follow in function of your needs.