Ricky Martin: the art of reinvention eternal

In times of quarantine is much talk of reinventing, and if there is an artist who knows that it definitely is Ricky Martin. First he walked away from the ballads and traditional pop, to start your own exploration with percussion afro-Latin americans: Mary, The pump and The cup of life; in these last two supported by the production and the arrangements of Robi Draco Rosa. He jumped to the international scene with Livin’ la vida loca and consolidated some of the great successes of lesser significance: She Bangs, Private Emotion and Nobody Wants to be Lonely (with Christina Aguilera). Then, he took air for a few years in the Latin market (Pending matter, Everything and nothing and The best thing of my life is you), to end up landing on the urban beats. Then stuck sticks as Cold (with Wisin & Yandel), The mordidita (with Yotuel from Orishas); Vente pa’ here and I was not removed (both with Maluma).

We now present a abrebocas of Pause, your new album. According to the compulsory isolation that a large part of the planet is living and this shared need among those we have the privilege of being able to do so, search this pandemic, we reconnect with a lost part of us. A compact different to all the previous, with production more subtle —the parts most moves will come in a second part called Play— and with some guests totally unimaginable in a disk of yours, or at least to a record of his published in the times in that dirty dancing is king. (Read: Ricky Martin: “As an artist, I felt more than compelled to do other kinds of things”)

For example, the song with Diego El Cigala (Love me), evokes the “Ricardo” of Your memory (with La Mari from the now extinct Chambao), but showing a voice stale that can only improve with the years. Wise detail of opening with the artist host, showing off their merits flamingos and newly there, featuring the unbeatable gypsy “indestructible”. And in I remember it appears Carla Morrison and together they present us with a memorable phrase within the EP: “I Could see in it my reflection, half of made my life kiss”. Or the inclusion of a Sting-Spanish speakers in the introductory Simple. Yes, it is true that this detail was so original at some point, it has now become increasingly common. But what human being who loves to be in the pop —or Ricky— and has grown up screaming “Roooooooooooxannnnnnne” I could not get excited with the letters of the Spanish cleft of the excantante of The Police? (It may be of interest: Sebastian Yatra and Ricky Martin launch their new partnership: “Lack of love”)

A detail is striking is that it is produced, among others, by Montana The Producer. One of the characters in the decade that recently ended, they understood that the urban music —as explored by Martin in the last few years— I needed to go out to take air. Immersing himself in the sounds more organic, like the reggae: “When we started the project of J. Alvarez to the genre of reggaeton was or very dirty dancing or was very electronic, as Rastrillea or what you were doing Wisin & Yandel with Abusadora and all that”, I explained Montana in an interview conducted four years ago. He has also produced compositions as Looking forMike Bay; Next to the dawnJ. Alvarez; The pridefrom Alkilados, with Farruko, and the cigalesca composition already referred to. (Also read: Ricky Martin premieres “Shark”, a ballad about love, unity, and acceptance)

But the disc also worked as a producer Julio Reyes Copello (who had already had a hand in Who wants to listen, last full-length album of Ricky Martin), Raul Refree (Los angelesRosalie) and to Resident. And as composers, the Spanish singer Beatriz Luengo, the rapper cuban Danay Suárez, the tenor venezuelan Ender Thomas, the emerging artist Paul Precious or Rec 808 —one of the leaders of Calmwritten by Peter Hood, who is another guest on the disc (in Falls of a). In addition to the figures referred to in the featuringsbecause unless Sharksall tracks have some addition.

By the way, it is perhaps not unreasonable to say that it is the best single that Ricky has been presented in the last eight or ten years. A melody that does not need great metaphors to be as authentic and convincing (“vamo’ a change of home, let a month of travel; let’s talk about another language, kiss me here in the street”). In Sharks the everyday is the reflota, in the middle of a song neutral you can feel sincere as much if the interpreter is whispering to her husband as if a Resident is dedicated to his girlfriend. (Also: Ricky Martin, Pablo Alborán, and Ozuna top poster of Viña del Mar 2020)

Version dancehall with Farruko —not included in the EP— breaks partially with the calm air of the first version, but it shines with the sound of the caribbean which will print this reguetonero that you just recorded in Jamaica, the album is more worked in the history of dirty dancing. In Gangaleethis rapper, producer and entrepreneur not only revisitó different eras sound that could help to understand the evolution of reggaeton, but also invited artists to dissimilar to reaffirm his thesis: J Balvin, Kafu Banton, Manuel Turizo, Zion & Lennox, Don Omar, Anuel AA and even the grandson of Bob Marley (Jo’ Mersa Marley) are some of the guests. The work also is full of references to classics such as Legalize itPeter Tosh, or Bandits, Don Omar and Tego Calderon.

The disc ends with a hymn of union, Ricky Martin launched shortly after the revolution, puerto rican that overthrew the former governor Ricardo Rossello, then the first figure of power of the island. In it it is sampled the classic My people, Hector Lavoe, and involved their fellow fighters: Resident and Bad Bunny; who, I have to say, just screw it in bed with Ricky on another of his songs, in the midst of a success that many women have considered offensive (Until God saywith Anuel AA).

Because, although they were not the three interpreters of Sing it the main responsibility of mobilizing the marches in Puerto Rico, it is important to note that without them, probably your range would not have expanded so much. Do not forget that Ricky Martin is an artist very well loved particularly among adult women, who feel it almost as a patriotic symbol, a Resident is a influencer with a lot of acceptance among young people who listen to rock and other rhythms alternate, and Bad Bunny is a awesome host in the popular sectors. The so-called “villages”, which have been so vital to the birth of salsa or reggaeton as cultures, sounds and movements.