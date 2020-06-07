One of the victims of Lucille revealed that her character was able to defeat Denying in ‘The Walking Dead’

Many fans are very eager to wait for the conclusion of the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead’, so on occasions I like to make theories about what could have happened for the events were different. But not only to the fans, I like to do that, as it has been revealed that an actor has said that in a fair fight, your character had defeated Denying.

Was Michael Cudlitz who said that his character, Abraham Ford, had defeated to Denying in a combat clean. A challenging, Abraham was the first victim on the screen that had a terrible end at the hands of Denying the start of season 7. Hence, Denying he took a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire (Lucille) and hit Abraham before run in a similar way to Glenn.

Cudlitz, featured in a podcast called Dead Talk Livethat Abraham had defeated Denyingbut that you prefer not to be thinking in the “what yes”.

“Everyone is always wondering ‘what if’ and it is difficult to make the ‘what if. It’s like, ‘Well, What Daryl would take away the life-Denying?’ Now look what happened: everything revolves and changes. I don’t know. I think that if it were one against one, what would, if everything was equal and everything was fair. I don’t like to play the game of ‘what if’ because you always say ‘Oh, yes, I would have kicked the rear and would have changed everything.’ Well, no, I did not. I chose to surrender myself to the group and hopefully save some lives. Abraham was able to do one last thing selflessly to ensure the safety of the people who loved you and your family”said Cudlitz

Despite the fact that Cudlitz said goodbye to his character, this did not make him leave the series, since the actor has returned to ‘The Walking Dead’ as director, which gives him the opportunity to work with actors, but on the other side of the camera.

By the time, it was assumed that the final episode of the tenth season will arrive on the 12th of April, but it ended up being delayed, why the pandemic of coronaviruses affected the post-production work. Despite this, and do not have a specific date, it is known that the long-awaited episode will come to the end of this year.