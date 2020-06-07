On the bed and face up: the bold image of Christina Aguilera

The american singer of 39 years, Christina Aguilera, became a topic of conversation after uploading new images to the social networks showing a low weight. The well-known artist who marc a little next to Britney Spears in the pop of the early 00 seems to be back.

The holder of more than 6 million followers on Instagram, is very active in the social network sharing ms of content daily, to the delight of their fans.

Related News

In the last few days, I started to circular a bold image of Christina Aguilera in social networks, especially on Twitter. In the pic you can see the interpreter But I Agreement T on the bed face up wearing a top notched.

The viral image of Aguilera is not now, apparently it is from a few years ago.