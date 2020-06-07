Kourtney Kardashian Continue How To Educate Their Children About The Privilege That It Has White People

The crisis of racial facing the United States after the death of the African-American George Floyd, led Kourtney Kardashian to keep a long chat with their small children, the fruit of the relationship he had with Scott Disick, on the privileges of being a white person. The entrepreneur will continue his experience in a long posting on Instagram, which joined its millions of fanatics.

The star of the reality shows Keeping Up With The Kardashian remark that after the wave of violence unleashed after the murder of the African-American, I decided to address the racism in a particular way with their three children, who, unlike their cousins, they are of the white race. As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that may make them feel sad or insecure, I started noting the socialist.

In other for, the daughter of Kris Jenner continue your disclaimer and made reference to the racial violence that reigns in this country. The pain and suffering inflicted by racism are not a thing of the past, and I assume the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often, even when the truth is incmoda, Kourtney wrote alongside a photo of her with her oldest son Mason, 10 years.

I feel that I have always been on the right side of this, but I have a lot to learn and I want to educate myself, even more, to be able to be a better mother, a better ta for my nieces and nephews, a best friend and a better person, continue Kourtney Kardashian. Like her sister Kim, the American model, I decided to echo the violence exerted by the police and not let the opportunity pass to address the topic in an ms reflective.