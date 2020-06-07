Khloé Kardashian Posted A Picture That Even Looks Like It, According To The Fans

Each time that a sister of the Kardashian-Jenner releases a photo on social networks, such as Kylie Jenner or Khloé Kardashian, the fans immediately jump on it. Some fans discussed in excess, others criticize too much, but all are assured of speaking.

All KarJens react differently to constant attention. Khloe recently launched a small temper tantrum by the rumors that she is pregnant with the baby of Tristan Thompson. But any feeling of pain for the trolls has not prevented the sisters publish more photos.

Kylie Jenner posted a picture of her and Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian | Emma McIntyre / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank

The controversial photo most recent comes from a picture published by Kylie Jenner. On 12 may, Kylie posted two photos on her Twitter account. In one, she is holding a newborn baby, Psalm West, the son of her sister, Kim Kardashian.

In the other, she and her sister Khloe are standing side-by-side, each with a baby. Kylie has a small psalm in her arms, while Khloe balances the baby Chicago in her hip. The caption reads “family”.

It is very likely that the images are flashbacks, although there is no indication of when they were taken. The psalm seems small but might have one or two months in the photos. What is more likely is that Kylie remembered Psalm on her birthday, which was May 10. That was probably what led her to publish the photos.

Really there should not be any controversy in these sweet family photos, but the fans, as always, are amazed by Khloe. When Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired for the first time, Khloe had a different look, not traditionally beautiful. She has changed so much and so often that it is barely recognizable.

The fans do not believe that the picture looks like Khloe Kardashian

Twitter exploded with fans saying that the image of Khloe really does not look like Khloe. Certainly not like the old Khloe, and now Khloe has changed her look again. Khloe recently released a new photo on Instagram of herself with long brown hair. In the photo that Kylie posted, has a blonde clear. The hair darker is very new, but that is not what bothers the fans.

Supporters of Khloe are concerned that you are subjecting a large amount of plastic surgery or you are exaggerating with the fillers.

His face seems to change often. Khloe has admitted to having received fillings but is convinced that she has never undergone plastic surgery. However, according to Khloe, stop with the injections facial years ago. She claims to have had a bad reaction to one of the drugs and said she never will take.

Khloe says that any change in her face is natural, or thanks to the contouring of the makeup, not injections. However, the fans think that she is still in that.

Khloe Kardashian was confused with Kate Beckinsale

A fan on Twitter really thought that the photo that Kylie posted was of her and Kate Beckinsale. The English actress is certainly beautiful, so that is not an insult to Khloe. However, it is much greater than the Khloé.

At the age of 46, Beckinsale is more than 10 years older than Koko. Although it is possible that Beckinsale has received injections facial or plastic surgery, it certainly has never changed its face to the extent that Khloe has done just that.

Other fans on Twitter think that this is normal for the course when it comes to Khloe. Her face changes so often that it is difficult to know what it looks like in reality. It has come a long way since the original appearance and characteristic of “Khloe”, and at this point, there is probably no turning back.

Some fans have pondered if the photos are or not Photoshop. That might explain why Khloe changed your face so often, and it is known that the KarJenner retouch a photo or two on occasion. It seems strange that Kylie did that to Photoshop Khloe before publishing it, but maybe she was trying to retrieve her sister.