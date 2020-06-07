‘It just broke’: Nikki and Brie Bella on the death of George Floyd

Nikki and Brie Bella will feel “shattered” by the death of George Floyd while criticizing the comments “ignorant” that they had seen on the situation.

Nikki and Brie Bella are feeling “broken” by the death of George Floyd.

The twins are 36 years they used their episode of ‘The Fine Podcast’ this week to talk about the tragic death of a native of Minneapolis, who was killed when a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The death of George has sparked conversations about systemic racism in the united states. UU. With protests by the movement Black Lives Matter that takes place all over the country, and the two former professional wrestling have said that they’ve been “impressed” by some of the comments “ignorant” ” I’ve seen with regard to the situation.

Brie said: “this Whole situation of racism in the United States … a lot of me has been affecting, but George Floyd, that really caught me. And in a way, I feel that trapped all where you broke.

“And to the extent that Nikki and I wanted to talk about this because it is in the point that, literally, the last two days, I had to get out of the social networks because you see the great debate. I’m amazed by, I see a few comments ignorant because I published a post on racism and rearing of children, and could not believe what some people were telling me “.

The twins are currently pregnant, and Brie, who already has her daughter Birdie two years ago with her husband Daniel Bryan says that he could not imagine raising their children to have prejudices.

She added: “Not born racist. What you learn. And where what you learn is your home. What you learn from your parents. You’re raised in it. And it is our duty as parents to teach our children not to be racist, love everyone, show kindness.

“I just want you all of you just really, right now, just look and see, what they listen to their children in their home? And what do they teach them? Because we can teach them the ABC’s. I can teach you to Birdie all over the solar system. But the one thing that always taught him to Birdie is kindness, and that each person is equal. And she always knows it in our home. “

And Nikki, who is expecting her baby with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, echoed many of the comments from his sister before we talk about the importance of using your platform to raise awareness on the topic.

She said: “We have to use our platforms more than ever to promote not being racist; to defend the black community. Because what is happening here in the United States, is not well. As I will stand with anyone for that. it is not good to kneel on the neck of someone like that, and you say they can’t breathe? It is disgusting to me. And it is not well. And the fact that we didn’t get justice right away, that is what caused all of this, we needed justice.

“We are in 2020 and there is no reason for any of this. You should never be afraid of running in your own neighborhood because of the color of your skin. You should never be afraid of that stops you because of the color of your skin “you should never be afraid to do anything in the United States of America by the color of your skin”.

.