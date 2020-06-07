First two seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians are already on Netflix

On the 1st of June finally came to Netflix the first two seasons of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, a show that follows the life of one of the families most controversial of the last decade.

In these first cycles, out of a total of 18, we will be able to see the start of this dynasty that has given that talk in the last few years, knowing the details of the scandals that have starred in, as well as we will be witnesses of how they wore their life over ten years ago.

It was through this program that the clan led by Kris Jenner achieved fame that they have today, and that has located within the select group of celebrities the most important of the United States.

Original title

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Year

2007.

Country

United States

Duration

21 minutes.

Cast

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian.

Gender

Reality show.

