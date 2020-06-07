Dies at 91 Peggy Pope, Actress iconic of “9 to 5” – ContraRéplica

The American actress Peggy Pope died on the 27th of May at the age of 91 years in Fort Collins, Colorado, reported the weekly Variety, without revealing the causes of his death.

Pope was recognized for his career on Broadway, which began at the end of the decade of the 50. In 1968 he won an Obie Award as best actress for “Muzeeka”. After he made his appearance in some series as “Hart to Hart”, “Eight Is Enough”, “Soap”, “The Golden Girls”, “Law & Order” and “ER”.

Perhaps one of his roles, most recognized was his role in the comedy “9 to 5”, from 1980, in which he plays the “Margaret Foster”, a secretary with a taste for alcohol. In the film, directed by Colin Higgins, shares credits with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Dabney Coleman.

In addition, their references in the film also include “The Last Starfighter”, “All Night Long” and “once Bitten”.