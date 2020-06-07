Criticism: Criticism of “On the Record”, a documentary of Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering on the case of Russell Simmons (HBO, Max)

One of the first original productions of the novel platform HBO Max is this remarkable work that denounces the recurring sexual abuse of who is considered the king of the business of hip hop.

On the Record (United States/2020). Address: Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering. Screenplay: Kirby Dick, Sara Newens and Amy Ziering. Photography: Ava Berkofsky and Thaddeus Wadleigh. Music: Terence Blanchard. Edit: Sara Newens. Duration: 95 minutes. Premiere of HBO Max (united States).

In recent times, in tune with the expansion of the movement #MeToo that, in turn, had a direct effect on the reopening and/or acceleration of multiple court cases, have been known to have multiple documentaries with allegations of sexual abuse. Among the more recent examples it is worth to allocate to the extraordinary Rewindthat is concetra in a case of intra-family and is directed by the victim, Sasha Joseph Neulinger; even the much more popular Jeffrey Epstein: Disgustingly rich (Netflix), Untouchable (from the BBC, about Harvey Weinstein), Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime, on the successful rapper) or Leaving Neverland (HBO, about Michael Jackson).

In the midst of this welcome fashion, the brand-new streaming platform HBO Max presented as one of its first developments to On the Record, film co-directed by Kirby Dick (award winning filmmaker of titles such as Sick: The Life & Death of Bob Flanagan, Supermasochist, Twist of Faith, The Hunting Ground and The Invisible War) and Amy Ziering (up to here a renowned producer) that focuses on the allegations against Russell Simmons.

Who is Russell Simmons?, wonder with logic those who are not too informed in the music industry. This is one of the entrepreneurs most powerful and influential in the history of hip-hop, co-founded in 1984 along with Rick Rubin, of Def Jam, the label’s most important and essential part of the boom of this genre of music. Today, at 62 years of age and with several hundreds of millions of dollars in your bank account, is the axis of a “perfect storm”: thanks to the growing strength of the feminist movement, about 20 women are encouraged to overcome fear and came out to denounce different forms of abuse, including multiple rapes.

While in On the Record addressing the experiences of several victims (from Sil Lai Abrams to Jenny Lumet), the effectiveness of the documentary is based on taking a case in point, the of the Drew Dixon, to give it greater depth and power to the story. Is that Dixon was a very prominent executive in the music industry, not only during their passage through Def Jam, and -well- On the Record it is not only the description (stark, heart-rending, poignant) of the abuses of power that came to rape on the part of Simmons, but also a look of desolation to the machismo prevailing and pervasive within the various record companies (she then lived in other traumatic situations with Clive Davis at the seal Edge), and the atmosphere of hip hop in general.

While the case of Dixon has generated no shortage of controversy (at the last moment Oprah Winfrey asked to withdraw his name as executive producer), On the Record it is a witness of a power, a thoroughness, and a likelihood untestable. And, what elevates the film above the average for the genre, is the analysis of the context (how difficult it has been for african-american women to go out to the public arena with denunciations and even join the movement #MeToo) that offer prestigious activists and intellectuals visited. That look more all-encompassing -that includes in particular the point of view of black women – is a plus not less when compared, for example, with some yellowish tint that is apparent Jeffrey Epstein: Disgustingly rich.

So, from the intimate to the social, On the Record emerges as a film essential to understand the behaviors of the powerful, but also of the media and corporations, when dealing with defenseless women when there was no public awareness or the brotherhood that, today, allows them to expose its painful truths. Welcome this change.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bgVmjX86bQ(/embed)

