Billie Eilish Does Not Feel Attraction Towards Other People

The private lives of Billie Eilish generate an immense curiosity precisely because, unlike other young stars of the music, she has tried to protect her at all costs from her meteoric rise to fame.

The 18-year-old is not aware of any romantic partner, and it does not appear that this will change in the future because, as has been explained, your last experience in the field of love marked him in such a way that it has not become interested in anyone in that sense.

“I have never felt powerful in the context of a relationship. Yes, I did it on one occasion, and guess what happened: I took advantage of the kindness of the other person”, has admitted in an interview to the magazine GQ. “It was not used. Since then months have passed and I have not gone to feel attracted to someone. I don’t know what happens to me… but on the other hand, it is very good”.

The current singleness of Billie also explained by the perception that it has of itself: “There goes a bombshell: I don’t consider myself desirable. None of my boyfriends has gotten me to feel so. None. And the fact of feeling that I do not have a physical desirable has marked my life,” she confessed.

She herself is aware that this perception of your body has influenced your way of dressing, in clothes wide that hide her figure, and the public image that has been built has contributed consequently to be trapped in a vicious circle in which you do not dare to wear a certain type of clothes because she believes that the public does not see her as a woman.

“I dress like I dress because I don’t like to think of you -and I mean all over the world – judging (my body), or its size, but that does not mean that in the future I do not go to wake up one day feeling that I would like to get a t-shirt and suspenders. I’ve already done other times,” she said.