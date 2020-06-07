Athletes And Teams Raise Their Voice Against The Racism, By The Case Of George Floyd

The death of George Floyd, the man who was brutally stifled by the police during an arrest, has shocked the world and the sport is no exception.

Since the video of the incident became viral, athletes and teams have rallied against the racism suffered by Floyd and that resulted in his death.

Athletes of the caliber of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Derek Carr, and Joe Burrow, among many others, expressed their dissatisfaction through their social networks.

I am deeply saddened, truly saddened, and angry. I don’t have all the answers, but the strength of our collective voices, we show our union. We must show empathy and union, and never to give it back to the brutality Michael Jordan

It is not right the way they treat us, man! I hurt a lot of my people at this time why America does not love us too? LeBron James/Short Basketball Player Why Doesn’t America Love US!!!!!????TOO. 😭😭🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ #HeadHighandStayStrong🙏🏾💪🏾 #WeAllWeGot✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 31, 2020

This weekend, during the matches of the Bundesliga, some players also protested and called for justice for George Floyd.

Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi, elements of the Borussia Dortmund they wrote in their t-shirts with a message that read “justice for George Floyd” and it showed in the celebrations of their annotations.

Achraf #Hakimi y Jadon #Sancho revelaron las camisetas de 'Justice For George Floyd' en la victoria de hoy 6-1 sobre #Paderborn.👏🏻💛 pic.twitter.com/NuWtzIGhc1 — Nación BVB 09 (@NacionBVB09) May 31, 2020

On the other hand, in the match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin, the attacker of the Foals, Marcus Thuram, he celebrated his first goal kneeling in protest.

Also, Weston McKennie, footballer American Schalke 04 jumped into the field carrying a tape in the arm with the legend “justice for George Floyd”.

US Intenational midfielder Weston McKennie wears armband with “Justice for George” enscribed during today’s German Bundesliga game to honor memory of George Floyd. The World is Watching 🇺🇸🇩🇪🙌 pic.twitter.com/p6PQ0vnHbM — roger bennett (@rogbennett) May 30, 2020

Franchises such as Barcelona and Toronto FC have joined the demonstrations and were communicated through their respective social networks.

Racism, as a form of discrimination that is intended to degrade and marginalize people because of their gender, sexual orientation, national origin, or color of the skin, it is a pandemic that affects all of us. In Barcelona, we will not fight against him. That is also our commitment FC Barcelona pic.twitter.com/M3Yw8DpGSb — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 31, 2020

In addition, Nike, one of the brands of sports clothing more important in the world was also expressed through social networks with a video in which he urges the population to the eradication of racism.

The company video was also shared by one of the best players in the world, Serena Williams, with the legend “does not pretend that there is a problem in America.”