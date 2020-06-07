Actor Star Wars Joins The Protests Against Racism

The actor, Londoner John Boyega, who is famous for playing Finn on three Star Wars films, gave an emotional speech during the demonstrations.

Days of chaos are those that are living in the United States product of the protests of thousands of citizens, by rejecting the racism, systematic living in this country.

Under the slogan “Black Lives Matter” (The Lives Of Black Matter)that has become a movement that rejects racism, several demonstrations the length and breadth of the United States have been doing, from the death of the African-American George Floyd at the hands of the police.

The mass protests have been several celebrities that have joined together and have expressed their support, among them Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello.

This time, the turn was for the actor to be of English origin, John Boyega, who is famous for playing Finn in episodes VII, VIII, and IX of Star Wars.

Parents of Nigerians, the actor felt as one’s own this struggle and he joined the demonstrations made in London with an emotional speech that encouraged the people to continue speaking out against the outrages suffered by the black people around the world.

In the speech, in which he looks visibly shocked, telling the protesters: “I need you to understand how painful is that every day you remember that your race doesn’t mean anything”.

Elated, the actor continued by saying: “We are a physical representation of our support to George Floyd. We are a physical representation of our support to Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support to Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support to Stephen Lawrence”, making allusion to other black people who have lost their lives because of racism.

In the end, the actor concluded by saying that he did not know if I would have a career after what was happening.

From the official account of Star Wars expressed their full support to the statements of their star.