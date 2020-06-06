World Environment day: how to know if your creams are bio, eco, organic or natural

Distinguish between a beauty and responsible is easier than it seems. To begin with, because bio, organic, ecological and its diminutive echo, in beautymake reference to the same concept: the cosmetic that follows a few strict parameters of sustainability and respect for natureboth in the procurement of their ingredients (with traditional crops that follow the cycles of the earth) as well as in the production of their creams, and in the packaging.

Why the confusion? Because there is not a european regulations that makes a difference between a cream and other. All are governed by the same regulation (1223/2009), which does not take into account if the soil in which they have grown plants from which to extract its assets is or are not treated with pesticides. Give value to you personally take care, that you decide your purchase based on your values.

What how do you know if the creams that you choose to respect the environment? As the authorities do not recognize the difference, there are private organisations that are in charge to inspect it all, since if the seeds are genetically modified to if the cardboard used in packaging is recycled. And they are very strict and thorough in their controls. Once you have done, awarded to the cream of a stamp you can place on your tag and that is the warranty that they meet their ecological requirements and have been formulated according to a positive list of raw materials authorized.

“The certifications give the consumer the assurance that they are accessing a product defined and controlled, effective and of quality, that respects the fundamentals and requirements of a regarding ecological” explain in Garnier, where they’ve just released a range of Bio and have taken the decision to submit it to the strict control of the certification granted by Ecocert, one of the bodies most valued in Europe. The seal that attaches is called Cosmos and is based on parameters established 10 years ago by the associations of the cosmetic bio. Although there are others, such as Natrue (very respected in Germany), Ecocert sets a quality level higher to the one defined by the european legislation of cosmetic products. “And warrants an assessment of real substances of natural origin and a practice of environmental respect throughout the production chain”, explained in Garnier. Just as important is what restrict: do not support the use of certain ingredients, preservatives, perfumes and synthetic materials from the processing of petrochemicals.

1. It is one of the jewels of the signature of organic cosmetics certified Miranda Kerr: Noni Radiant eye Oil Kora Organics (37,99 €). Exclusive in Douglas. 2. Your cosmetic is 100% natural since 1921, and certified organic by the label Natrue. Oil of Birch Reducer Weleda (22,90 €). 3. It is one of the facial oils organic best rated in the world. And what you find in Laconicum.com. Age Confidence Facial Oil from Pai Skincare (60 €).



And what about natural beauty?

Creams that hide under this name contain ingredients that come from nature. But, not to be that a cosmetic containing a certification specified (which they also are), you don’t have more information about how to obtain these raw materials. Yes there is a european regulation that controls the messages on the labels and is responsible for everything which appears written on them to adjust to the reality. So if a cream says that 88% of its ingredients are of natural origin, have the obligation by law that it is true. That is all.

So you know that is Eco: warranties

The seal cosmos ecocert: Ecocert is the body that is responsible for certify while Cosmos is the hallmark that sets the control parameters for that in the end, a cream can be termed as bio, eco or organic. Both appear together on the label.

The packaging: Cosmos establishes rules for the packaging of organic products: the packaging has to be done within the strictest respect for the environment, you have to use recycled and recyclable materials, and are supported from renewable resources. But are prohibited from dead animals or suppose his death (fur, silk, carmine from scale insects), as well as the cellophane, the PVC and the styrene.

1. The line’s eco-friendly Green Me of Kiko is formulated with 90% natural ingredients. Lips & Cheeks Pencil Kiko Milano (8,99 €). 2. The celebrity pioneer in bet on the cosmetic clean, Jessica Alba, also arrives to Spain from the hand of Douglas. Palette eyes Honest Beauty (120 €).



The most important thing…

The ingredients: Ecocert states that in order for a cosmetic to be bio has to contain a 95% of ingredients of natural origin and, in addition, 20% of them have to be organic farming. How do you know if it is so? Move to the fields to verify that they meet all of the requirements of organic production that are required of the farmers.

Day cream Anti-Age Lavender Essential Oil Eco-friendly Garnier Bio (8,95 €). Certified by Ecocert, the european body more closely.



The asterisks: One side of an ingredient confirms that comes from ecological agriculture. Two mean that, although it has the same origin, it has undergone a chemical transformation.

The traceability: This concept refers to the direct relationship of the signatures of cosmetics with the producers. Allows you to draw not only the tour of the plant from its cultivation to its processing, it also takes into account the conditions of fair trade.