When the second season of The Politician opens

Ryan Murphy’s comedy returns to the screen.

The Politician is an original Netflix series created by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Brad Falchuck. Its second season will once again star Ben Ben.

The series tells the story of Payton Hobart a young man who all his life dreamed of being the President of the United States. In this first installment, Payton will face one of the greatest challenges in his political career: being the president of the student center at Saint Sebastian High School.

In this second season, we will see a new step in his career for the presidency. Payton is no longer a young high school student. Now we will see him in a new challenge: to be the senator of the state of New York.

The second season will again star Ben Platt (Payton), Gwyneth Paltrow (Georgina), Zoey Deutch (Infinity), Lucy Boynton (Astrid), Julia Schlieper (Alice), Theo Germaine (James) and Laura Dreyfuss (McAfee).

The Politician Season 2 premiere date on Netflix

The second part of the series will hit the platform on June 19.