This is how Timothée Chalamet would look like Robin in The Batman

Will they open a space for one more member in the cast?

The fever and excitement for The Batman grow and fans unleash their imaginations to suggest actors for their favorite heroes, even when their appearances are unconfirmed. Such is the case with this fan art, which features none other than Robin, putting him in the shoes of Timothée Chalamet.

The historian, who is close to releasing Dune, has been one of the talents whose name has been mentioned several times on the network whenever there is talk of the possible inclusion of Wonder Boy in the plot, and an Instagram artist (under the name of awedope arts ) has taken this speculation and taken it to a new level since it published on its platform (via Heroic Hollywood ) an image in which the sidekick can be seen posing together with the titular hero.

It is striking that, just as the use of Chalamet’s face for drawing is evident, Robert Pattinson’s features are also quite similar and share many elements with the 3D model that was released a few days ago.

The level of detail that was put on the suits stands out from the snapshot because while we had already seen what the Bat-Man armor would look like, it had not been like that with Robin, since the official lack of the character gave little space to material related to the hero for this new installment.

True to the colors that come from the printed panels, here we can see Dick Grayson in red and green, with his eternal “R” insignia on the chest, also wearing a mask. However, the acrobatic circus tights have been left behind, giving way to a much more metallic and robust appearance, as if ready for a crazy and heavy battle.

It is not curious to the request of the fans for the interpreter of Lady Bird to share credits with Pattinson because in 2019 they both starred in The King for Netflix.

With most of his cast already confirmed, Timothée Chalamet’s incorporation into The Batman in the role of Robin is highly unlikely, but at least this fan art gives us an idea of ​​what he would look like if recruited. Will we see the robin in a sequel?