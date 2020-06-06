These were the X-Men cameos in New Mutants

The New Mutants has become over time one of the projects that are making fans wait for the most. Originally slated for release in 2018, the Josh Boone film was delayed by the Disney-Fox merger and was set for April 2020. And initially, it was supposed to feature a cameo by two major X-Men, who never made it. to the shoot.

Finally, the movie The New Mutants, which mixes the superhero genre with horror, will hit theaters in August, after being delayed again by the coronavirus. And when it does, unfortunately for the fans, it will not have the presence of either Xavier (James McAvoy) or Storm (Alexandra Shipp), two characters who were going to have a brief appearance, as revealed by the director of the headband.

As reported by Net Mutants Updates, Boone explained that in a first draft of the script for the tape there were some sequences that occurred in Mansion X, with Professor Charles Xavier and Tormenta as exceptional guests. The idea was present in an early pre-production process back in 2016 but was scrapped before filming began.

Now that the X-Men, as well as The Fantastic Four or Deadpool, are waiting to join the Marvel Universe, the connection between the mutant teens and the superhero team is unfeasible. Fox initially intended to frame the film in the same chronology as X-Men: Apocalypse, but this was also ruled out for The New Mutants to work independently.

After more than two years late, The New Mutants will finally hit theaters on August 28, 2020.