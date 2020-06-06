The night that Dennis Rodman attempted suicide

SANTO DOMINGO.- Any amount of episodes unscrupulous that we come to memory, you could define the behavior of Dennis Rodman. Especially outside of the courts, where he had dozens of episodes, muggy, in which their behavior to the detriment of his figure as a member of a professional team.

In the just-completed documentary “The Last Dance” aired on ESPN and the platform of Netflix in the that his former teammate, Michael Jordan, tells one part of your life and especially unpublished data on the last season of those magical Chicago Bulls, rise to the light-dark episodes about the life of Rodman and his adventures outside of the courts.

Remember that episode in which as the Bulls were chasing their sixth title, dealing with the rumor about the dismantling of the team in the off-season, Rodman decided that I wanted to do something extravagant.

And that is exactly what happened on the 8th of June 1998.

The night before, Rodman played in the Game 3 of the Finals while the Bulls continued to attempt to dispatch to the Utah Jazz for the second consecutive year.

From there, Rodman left the practice and boarded a plane to go to WCW Monday Nitro at The Palace in Auburn Hills in Michigan.

That night on Nitro, Rodman beat Diamond Dallas Page in the back with a steel chair in, giving rise to a struggle in couples that would happen in July at Bash at the Beach.

One of those moments that called more the attention was the unexpected appearance from Carmen Electra, who was a partner of Dennis Rodman and told what happened when the eccentric post went out on a impromptu vacation with destination to Las Vegas in the height of the season.

One of the revelations was about how Dennis met Carmen Electra and Hehir told that Rodamn stole a coat from the actress and model, and said that they were not going to return to him to give him his number and the woman accepted with such to retrieve his garment.

For several weeks, Rodman called to the woman but she refused to go out with him, until he finally agreed and ended up delighting in the eccentricities of the 91 for the Bulls, but also his tender way of behaving with her.

Electra said in an interview with THE Times that sex was very important in their relationship and that they even dared to have relations at the United Center. “In the physiotherapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the pitch,” said the woman on the locations they used.

After being suspended by the franchise at the end of 92 for not wanting to join a tour with the team, everything fell apart for the number 10 of the Pistons on the night of 11 February 1993. The day after a tough loss to Detroit against the Nets in New Jersey by 109-86, a party to which Dennis did not travel with his team, Rodman was face to face with death.

“Out of me had everything I wanted, but inside of me was a soul lonely”. That was the phrase that was used by the protagonist of this story to illustrate the instant that examined the chance of killing yourself. So I titled it in his biography ” Bad As I Wanna Be (Bad as I wanna be) that was launched in 1996 and became the first autobiography of NBA player.

That winter night in Detroit, Rodman left the house of some friends in the city and he parked his truck in front of the old stadium of the Pistons. Just A few metres from The Palace of Auburn Hills, sitting in the chair in front was when Dennis took a rifle and thought of suicide. By the caliber of the weapon, the player would have to have used the feet to try to pull the trigger. That never happened.

In the end, the career of Rodman was always full of shadows, in addition to the great basketball player that he was.