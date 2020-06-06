The night Dennis Rodman attempted suicide

Any number of unscrupulous episodes that come to mind, could define Dennis Rodman’s behavior. Especially outside the courts, where he had dozens of embarrassing episodes, in which his behavior was detrimental to his figure as a member of a professional team.

In the recently concluded documentary “The Last Dance”, broadcast by ESPN and the Netflix platform in which his former partner, Michael Jordan, tells part of his life and especially unpublished data on the last season of those magical Bulls of In Chicago, dark episodes about Rodman’s life and his wanderings off the court come to light.

Recall that episode whereas the Bulls chased their sixth title, dealing with the rumor about the team’s dismantling in the offseason, Rodman decided he wanted to do something extravagant.

And that is exactly what happened on June 8, 1998.

The night before, Rodman played in Game 3 of the Finals as the Bulls continued their attempt to dispatch the Utah Jazz for the second consecutive year.

From there, Rodman was absent from practice and got on a plane to go to WCW Monday Nitro at The Palace in Auburn Hills in Michigan.

That night in Nitro, Rodman hit Diamond Dallas Page in the back with a steel chair, leading to a tag team match that would take place in July at Bash at the Beach.

One of the moments that caught the most attention was the unexpected appearance of Carmen Electra, who was a couple with Dennis Rodman and recounted what happened when the eccentric post went out on a makeshift vacation to Las Vegas in the middle of the season.

One of the revelations was about how Dennis met Carmen Electra and Hehir said that Rodman stole a coat from the actress and model, and told him that he would not return it until he gave her number and the woman agreed in order to recover her garment.

For several weeks, Rodman called the woman but she refused to date him, until he finally accepted and ended up enchanted by the Bulls’ 91 eccentricities, but also his tender way of behaving towards her.

Electra said in an interview with the LA Times that sex was very important to their relationship and that they even dared to have relationships at the United Center. “In the physiotherapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court, ”said the woman about the places they used.

After being suspended by the franchise in late ’92 for not wanting to join a tour with the team, it all fell apart for the Pistons’ No. 10 on the night of February 11, 1993. The day after a tough loss to Detroit Against the Nets in New Jersey 109-86, a game that Dennis did not travel with his team, Rodman was face to face with death.

“Outside of me I had everything I wanted, but inside me was a lonely soul.” That was the phrase that the protagonist of this story used to graph the moment when he analyzed the chance of taking his own life. That’s what he titled in his biography Bad As I Wanna Be (Bad as I want to be) that he released in 1996 and that became the first autobiography of an NBA player.

That winter night in Detroit, Rodman left friends’ homes in the city and parked his truck in front of the old Pistons stadium. Just a few yards from The Palace of Auburn Hills, it was when sitting in the front seat that Dennis picked up a rifle and thought about suicide. By the caliber of the weapon, the player should have used his feet to try to pull the trigger. That never happened.

In short, Rodman’s career was always full of shadows, in addition to the great basketball player he was.