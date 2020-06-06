Remote control: Perry Mason with another face

The new series delves into the origins of the lawyer’s career played by Raymond Burr during the fifties and sixties, but now in a very different field and with a marked ‘noir touch

On June 21, the reboot of a classic will come to HBO Latin America, Perry Mason , the character created by the American writer Erle Stanley Gardner, who appeared in 80 police novels, starred in three television series, six films, a radio soap opera, and 30 TV movies . Now he returns to the small screen to tell us about his origins, years before becoming the lawyer who popularized Raymond Burr in the famous series that starred on CBS between 1958 and 1966.

Eight years have passed since this project began to develop, promoted by Robert Downey Jr., who initially was going to be a film in which he had reserved the leading role, but the actor reduced his work to that of executive producer and became aside to fulfill other commitments. In the end, the idea materialized in a miniseries, and they found the perfect replacement for Emmy-winning Matthew Rhys for The Americans as the new face of Perry Mason.

In the case of a reboot (a name that in the slang of the industry is used to recover series from the past, taking as its premise the one that serves as inspiration, but that based on that rewrites its own history), the action will take us to Los Angeles in 1932, where we will meet the mythical character when he was still a private investigator, in a city that begins to resurface with the preparation of the infrastructure for the Olympic games, the film industry, and oil production, while the rest of the country tries to recover from the ravages of the Great Depression of 29.