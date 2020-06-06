Remote control: Perry Mason with another face

The new series delves into the origins of the lawyer’s career played by Raymond Burr during the fifties and sixties, but now in a very different field and with a marked ‘noir touch
On June 21, the reboot of a classic will come to HBO Latin America, Perry Mason, the character created by the American writer Erle Stanley Gardner, who appeared in 80 police novels, starred in three television series, six films, a radio soap opera, and 30 TV movies. Now he returns to the small screen to tell us about his origins, years before becoming the lawyer who popularized Raymond Burr in the famous series that starred on CBS between 1958 and 1966.
Eight years have passed since this project began to develop, promoted by Robert Downey Jr., who initially was going to be a film in which he had reserved the leading role, but the actor reduced his work to that of executive producer and became aside to fulfill other commitments. In the end, the idea materialized in a miniseries, and they found the perfect replacement for Emmy-winning Matthew Rhys for The Americans as the new face of Perry Mason.
In the case of a reboot (a name that in the slang of the industry is used to recover series from the past, taking as its premise the one that serves as inspiration, but that based on that rewrites its own history), the action will take us to Los Angeles in 1932, where we will meet the mythical character when he was still a private investigator, in a city that begins to resurface with the preparation of the infrastructure for the Olympic games, the film industry, and oil production, while the rest of the country tries to recover from the ravages of the Great Depression of 29.
In this context, in which institutional corruption prevails, the disappearance of a child becomes the case of the decade, an investigation in which Perry Mason will be involved to the last consequences. All the works derived from Gardner’s novels have introduced characters, cases, plots, relationships, and biographical data that do not appear in the original work. In the new HBO version, Perry Mason works as a private investigator, before becoming the popular lawyer his followers know.
Unlike the original series, a procedural classic with a case of the week, in this new version the serialized plot will follow a single case during the eight episodes that make up this production, where the surprise outcome will be the key and the genre to develop the noir, instead of the legal one.
In the first trailer of the series, Tatiana Maslany stands out, who will play Sister Alice, a powerful evangelist pastor; and John Lithgow, as Mason’s attorney Elias Birchard. The cast includes other well-known faces, including Chris Chalk ( Gotham ), Shea Whigham ( Homecoming ), Juliet Rylance ( The Knick ), Nate Corddry ( Mindhunter ), Lili Taylor ( American Crime ) and Justin Kirk ( Kidding ), with scripts by Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones, both with credits on Weeds and Friday Night Lights, among other series. Episode directors include veterans such as Timothy Van Patten ( The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire) and Deniz Gamza Ergüven ( Mustang, The Tale of the Maid ).
As pointed out by the video published by HBO, the series will be full of “investigations, crimes, and riots … to the rhythm of jazz.” And much of Perry Mason’s personality is defined in one of his phrases: “I don’t like this place. Everyone wants something, hides something. Everyone has an angle. And they are all guilty. ” And as if there are no doubts, he describes himself this way:
“I am a lawyer who has specialized in procedural work, and in a lot of criminal work. I am a specialist in getting people out of trouble. (…) If you ask any family or company lawyer about me, it will probably tell you that I am a lawyer without a reputation, without ethics, and without scruples. If you ask a colleague from the District Attorney’s office for me, he or she will tell you that I am a dangerous antagonist, even if you don’t know much about me. ”
The rest will be to wait until June 21 to see the development of this series by HBO Latin America, which according to what it promises, gives us the impression that it will have more than one season.