Real Madrid must transfer James Rodríguez

The Colombian attacker has only played 13 games throughout the course since he returned from his loan from Bayern München. His lack of options with Zinédine Zidane put him on the starting ramp, even more so when his contract ends in 2021.

James Rodríguez was a widely used player in Carlo Ancelotti’s stage at the helm of Real Madrid’s bench in the only season they coincided, with 3,526 minutes of play in 46 games (average of 76 ’39’ ‘), enjoying 44 starts. That figure has already dropped in the ephemeral stage of Rafael Benítez on the bench (65 ’05’ ‘), although he started from the start in 10 of the 11 goals that he played under his command, and even more so when Zinédine Zidane took the witness (54’ 26“) with 11 starts in 21 matches.

In the 2016-17 season, that number increased very slightly (55 ’16’ ‘) with 20 starts in 33 hits, but he continued to make clear that the Colombian was not important cash for the Frenchman. It was then when he left on loan to Bayern München for two seasons, with the first season very positive and the second less, again meeting Carlo Ancelotti but not finishing marrying Niko Kovac.

In the summer, he returned to the merengue team and, even before the break due to the Coronavirus, he had 650 ‘in 13 games with 8 titles, which translates into a fair average of 50’, less than he had before the loan to the current champion of the Bundesliga. With these data in hand, adding that the Cúcuta contract ends in 2021 and this will be the last market through which to get something, everything indicates that the most logical thing is a sale.

In a hypothetical transfer, the meringues could get some money for him but very far from what they invested (75M) to bring him from Monaco. The gradual devaluation, the contractual situation, and the fact that the economy of the clubs has fallen invites to think that it could come out for less than its market value (32M) in Transfermarkt. Of course, seeing other footballers who could abandon the discipline, adding income would allow interesting additions to a devalued market.

Thus, the conclusion is that James Rodríguez and Real Madrid should separate their paths, waiting to see if the 5 changes allowed give him more options, but with almost complete security.