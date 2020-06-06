Nicole Moreno compared to “High School Musical” actress in this video

The model was applauded by her followers on Instagram when she saw herself in good spirits in a video she shared and others compared her to actress Ashley Tisdale.

This 2020 has not been an easy year for Nicole ‘Luli’ Moreno, who last March was admitted to the psychiatric unit of the Hospital de Iquique for a few weeks, after her erratic behavior that was revealed on social networks.

Now she has been out of the psychiatric hospital for a while and the fitness model has been in a good mood and making her life in Iquique, where she has been living since this year.

Nicole has shown herself to be active and with a very optimistic attitude. D and realized that his followers on Instagram, when uploaded a video promoting a body machine, where you hear and see much better than before.

And what caught the eye was that some users compared the model to “High School Musical” actress Ashley Tisdale for her similar appearance.